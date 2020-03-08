Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $95.55 and last traded at $100.81, with a volume of 193466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.39.

Specifically, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.