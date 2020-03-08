Brokers Offer Predictions for Chevron Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

CVX opened at $95.32 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.