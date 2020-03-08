Brokers Set Expectations for American Finance Trust Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AFIN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 516,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 370,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 825.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 164,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.