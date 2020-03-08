Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $85,513,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 177,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $13,442,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

