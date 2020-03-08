Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Centene Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

