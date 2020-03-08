Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

