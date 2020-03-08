Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after buying an additional 535,085 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

