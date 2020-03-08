Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $121.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

