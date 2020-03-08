Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $124,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 370,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $311.34 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.