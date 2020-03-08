Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $110,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 296,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.