Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $85,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.26. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

