Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $119,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,976,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

