Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $129,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.12.

Shares of GS opened at $192.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

