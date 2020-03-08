Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $232,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.93 and a 200 day moving average of $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

