Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.98. The company has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.