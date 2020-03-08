Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,092 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.24% of Terreno Realty worth $81,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.24 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

