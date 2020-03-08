Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 257,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 384,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 273,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

