Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $331,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $101,844,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

