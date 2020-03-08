Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Illumina worth $162,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $252.43 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

