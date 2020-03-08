Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $100.82 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $100,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

