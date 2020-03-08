Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105.37 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $105,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

