Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $111.16 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $111,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.