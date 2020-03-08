Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.96 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $120,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

CRM stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,647,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.