Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.76 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $132,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CME Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.26 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

