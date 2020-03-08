Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $388.94 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Visa worth $388,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.