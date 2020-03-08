Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nike worth $177,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 706,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.36 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

