Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.