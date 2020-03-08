Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,345 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $228,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

