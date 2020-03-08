Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $221,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $266.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.