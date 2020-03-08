Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,790 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $80,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

