Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $126,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,519,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,685,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $191.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $154.16 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.70.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

