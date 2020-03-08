Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $311.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

