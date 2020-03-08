Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $206,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 673,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 116,912 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,346,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,450,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

MRK opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

