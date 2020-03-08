Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $147,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $249.80 and a 12 month high of $427.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

