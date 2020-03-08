Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.92 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.36 and its 200 day moving average is $240.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

