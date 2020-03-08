Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Linde worth $95,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of LIN opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

