Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $173,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.