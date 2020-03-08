Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $108,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

