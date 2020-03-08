Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Carvana makes up about 3.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 157,649 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $11,099,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

