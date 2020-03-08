Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys Shares of 30,192 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Alteryx accounts for 1.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,946 shares of company stock valued at $71,098,722 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

AYX stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

