China Online Education Group (COE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

COE opened at $28.20 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

COE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

