Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst K. Molnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chinook Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Chinook Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Chinook Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Chinook Energy stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. Chinook Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.15.

Chinook Energy Company Profile

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.