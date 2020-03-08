Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

