Comparing Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Societe Generale and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $27.63 billion 0.74 $2.84 billion $0.92 5.27 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 2.66 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Societe Generale and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 1 3 4 0 2.38 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Societe Generale pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Societe Generale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Societe Generale and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale 12.94% 5.91% 0.29% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.94% 4.94% 0.26%

Volatility and Risk

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Societe Generale beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

