ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,565,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,029,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

