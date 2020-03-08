Contrasting American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 4.40 $226.36 million $2.42 8.86 American Tower $7.58 billion 14.39 $1.89 billion $7.73 31.87

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Tower 0 7 6 0 2.46

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $23.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $237.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% 12.68% 2.29% American Tower 24.90% 32.51% 4.72%

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

