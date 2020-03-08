Contrasting Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21% Shotspotter 4.41% 6.21% 3.11%

Risk and Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Shotspotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 34.63 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -210.94 Shotspotter $40.75 million 9.56 $1.80 million $0.15 227.13

Shotspotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and Shotspotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 9 16 0 2.64 Shotspotter 0 2 8 0 2.80

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Shotspotter has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Shotspotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shotspotter is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Coupa Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

