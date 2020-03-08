Contrasting InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -3.10% 0.50% 0.14% SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48%

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnerWorkings and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.12 billion 0.15 -$76.17 million ($0.08) -39.75 SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.10 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnerWorkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InnerWorkings and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnerWorkings currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than SPAR Group.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

