CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CorVel by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.