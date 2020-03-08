Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.56 ($49.49).

Shares of DLG opened at €28.73 ($33.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

